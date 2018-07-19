Miami receiver Ahmmon Richards preseason candidate for Biletnikoff Award

Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards makes a touchdown catch over Virginia's Juan Thornhill during a game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is one of 50 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award.

Richards set a school record for receiving yards among freshmen in 2016, catching 49 passes for 934 yards and three touchdowns, but he was hampered by injury last season and was limited to 24 passes for 439 yards and three scores.

In 21 career games, Richards totaled 73 receptions, 1,373 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

The Biletnikoff Award is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced the preseason watch list Tuesday.



