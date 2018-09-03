Miami Sports Podcast - The 'Canes get dumped in Big D

In this episode of the Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 Sports team talks about the blowout loss suffered by the Miami Hurricanes at the hands of the LSU Tigers.

1:30 What a disappointing start to the 2018 season for the Canes

2:00 The Canes had a huge spotlight game and it was a major letdown

4:00 Clay says Miami still has a chance to compete for the Coastal Division of the ACC

6:00 We didn’t see the Turnover Chain on Sunday night, except on t-shirts

8:30 Overwhelmingly feels like a wasted opportunity for the Canes

10:00 Clay says nobody is beating Bama or Clemson anytime soon

13:00 Will the Canes depth chart change when Nkosi Perry is eligible to play?

17:00 It was a sandwich of stupidity that started rolling downhill

19:00 LSU’s defensive coordinator called Miami out for having no intermediate passing game

25:00 A few positives for Canes fans

