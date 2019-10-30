Miami turns to quarterback Jarren Williams for Florida State game

Miami quarterback Jarren Williams looks to pass as Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford pursues during the second half, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes won 16-12.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Hurricanes are going back to Jarren Williams at quarterback.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz said Wednesday that Williams will start Saturday's rivalry game at Florida State.

Williams, who started the first five games of the season, relieved N'Kosi Perry in the third quarter of Miami's 16-12 victory at Pittsburgh. The redshirt freshman completed 4 of 8 attempts for 50 yards and led the game-winning touchdown drive for the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Perry was 10 of 24 passing for 104 yards and an interception against Pittsburgh. . He took over after Williams threw three interceptions -- his first of the season -- in a loss to Virginia Tech.

QUARTERBACK COMPARISON

Name Completions Attempts Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Jarren Williams 94 135 1,136 8 3 N'Kosi Perry 77 136 975 8 2

Florida State quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook have each started for the Seminoles (4-4, 3-3 ACC) this year, but head coach Willie Taggart hasn't said who will get the nod Saturday.

The Seminoles are 4-1 at home this season, but Miami has won the last two games in this series, including a 24-20 victory in Tallahassee in 2017.

Saturday's game begins at 3:30 p.m. on Local 10.

