Miami walk-on running back Jimmy Murphy nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes redshirt senior Jimmy Murphy is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, the school announced Tuesday.
Murphy is among 83 nominees for the award, presented to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on at a Football Bowl Subdivision school.
He scored the first touchdown of his career -- a 4-yard run in the final minutes of a 63-0 win against Bethune-Cookman -- earlier this season. He also has seven special teams tackles this season.
The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, a former Arkansas walk-on turned All-American offensive lineman. The recipient of the award must have begun his first season of participation without an athletic scholarship.
