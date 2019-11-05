Miami walk-on running back Jimmy Murphy nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

Miami running back Jimmy Murphy celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Bethune-Cookman, Sept. 14, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes redshirt senior Jimmy Murphy is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, the school announced Tuesday.

Murphy is among 83 nominees for the award, presented to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on at a Football Bowl Subdivision school.

He scored the first touchdown of his career -- a 4-yard run in the final minutes of a 63-0 win against Bethune-Cookman -- earlier this season. He also has seven special teams tackles this season.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, a former Arkansas walk-on turned All-American offensive lineman. The recipient of the award must have begun his first season of participation without an athletic scholarship.

