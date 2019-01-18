MRI comes back clean after cancer surgery for 'Canes legend Jim Kelly

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Miami Hurricanes legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly received some great news regarding his most recent battle with cancer.

Kelly's wife, Jill, used Instagram this week to let everyone know her husband's MRI came back clean following surgery in November.

"We finally got back the results from Jim’s recent MRI...CLEAN! Thank GOD! It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good..."

Kelly, who starred for the University of Miami from 1979-82, underwent the recent surgery in New York City. The former Bills quarterback had also undergone surgery in March 2018 to reconstruct his jaw and remove another cancer cell.

In 2013, Kelly was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw.

