Follow Hurricanes on national signing day

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz is welcoming his first recuiting class to Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes signed 14 players on the first day of the early signing period in December, but that was when Mark Richt was still head coach.

Now it's up to Diaz, who grew up in Miami, to convince some of the nation's top talent that the University of Miami is the place for them.

The former defensive coordinator briefly left to become head coach at Temple, but he returned to Miami after Richt announced his retirement in early January.

Miami's defense was among the best in the nation, but the offense struggled as Richt juggled between quarterbacks Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry throughout the season. No quarterbacks signed early with the Hurricanes, but that changed Wednesday.

Diaz's first official signee was quarterback Peyton Matocha from Houston.

Here's a look at the recruits who signed national letters of intent Wednesday:

