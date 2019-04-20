'Not in the plans' to return to coaching, Mark Richt says

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt looks on in the third quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Recently retired Miami head coach Mark Richt said it's "not in the plans" to return the sideline anytime soon.

Richt said Saturday he "felt it was the right time" to retire after the 2018 season and believed Miami "would be in better hands" with someone else at the helm.

The Hurricanes struggled through a 7-6 season last year after winning 10 games in 2017 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division for the first time in program history.

"It wasn't like I planned it," Richt told ESPN. "It wasn't like midseason or even a year in advance or whatever, but it came really when the season was over. I was thinking about the possibility of it and then, by the time the bowl game was finished, between myself and God and my wife, it was the right thing to do."

Richt was in Orlando to announce his new role as a studio analyst for the upcoming ACC Network, set to debut in August. His former team was also playing its spring game at Camping World Stadium.

The longtime Florida State assistant and Georgia head coach took over at his alma mater in 2016. He was 26-13 in three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was hired as Richt's successor after briefly accepting the head coaching job at Temple.

