Pair of Hurricanes named semifinalists for Jim Thorpe Award

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Two Miami Hurricanes defensive backs are semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Senior cornerback Michael Jackson and senior safety Jaquan Johnson were among the 14 semifinalists for the award given to the nation's top defensive back in college football, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Jackson has started all seven games for the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), totaling 22 tackles. He had a season-high three pass breakups in Miami's come-from-behind win against rival Florida State earlier this month.

Despite playing in only five games this season, Johnson leads the Hurricanes with 44 total tackles. He has also blocked a field-goal attempt.

The three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award will be announced Nov. 19. The winner will be announced Dec. 6.

