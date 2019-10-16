Perry named starter for Saturday Tech tilt

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry will start against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, head coach Manny Diaz said.

Jarren Williams is still ailing from a shoulder injury suffered in the October 5 loss to Virginia Tech.

Perry led the Hurricanes to a 17-9 win over then- No. 20 Virginia last Friday, where he completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 182 yards and accounted for the game's only touchdowns, including a 3-yard run with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have an opportunity against Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3 ACC), which has lost four straight games and remains winless in conference play.

"I've always said that Jarren Williams is our guy," Diaz told reporters earlier in the week. "The question we have right now when we get back is, how is Jarren?"

According to reports, Williams made progress throughout the week but is still not 100 percent.

