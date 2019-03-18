QB Cade Weldon leaving Hurricanes in search of new school

Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks Cade Weldon (17) and N'Kosi Perry (5) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 24-3 at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 24, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Backup quarterback Cade Weldon is transferring from Miami.

Team spokesman Camron Ghorbi said Monday that Weldon has decided to leave the team.

"Cade and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to pursue opportunities at another school," first-year head coach Manny Diaz said. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

The redshirt sophomore played in four games last season, completing two passes for 14 yards in mop-up duty. He also had the lone touchdown of his college career on a 16-yard run against Savannah State.

Weldon is the son of former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Casey Weldon. His father played for Mark Richt at FSU and was a big reason why he signed with the Hurricanes, but he didn't figure in the plans for Miami under Diaz.

The Hurricanes still have six quarterbacks on the roster, including last year's on-again, off-again starter, redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry.

Redshirt sophomore Tate Martell transferred to Miami in January after two seasons at Ohio State, and former Arkansas quarterback Carson Proctor joined the team as a walk-on this spring after spending last season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

Rounding out the roster are redshirt freshmen Jarren Williams and Ryan Rizk and redshirt sophomore Augie DeBiase.

