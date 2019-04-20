Quarterbacks shine as Canes wrap up spring practice

ORLANDO, Fla. - This is more like it.

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring practice with their final scrimmage in Orlando on Saturday, and each quarterback showed why he has a legitimate shot to win the starting job in the fall.

N'Kosi Perry once again stood out, throwing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Tate Martell threw for 154 yards and two touchdown passes on 6-of-10 passing. Jarren Williams started slowly, only throwing six times and completing four passes. He finished with 44 yards and an interception but did throw a late TD to Will Mallory.



