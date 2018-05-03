Richt gets contract extension with Hurricanes through 2023 season

Miami has rewarded head coach Mark Richt with a contract extension that will keep him in Coral Gables for the next six seasons.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt has been rewarded with a contract extension, keeping him with the Hurricanes through the 2023 season.

Athletic director Blake James announced Thursday that Richt will remain with the team through the next six seasons.

"Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program -- and generating enthusiasm for this program -- since the day he arrived back on campus," James said in a statement. "We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come."

Richt returned to his alma mater in December 2015 after 15 seasons at Georgia. He has led the Hurricanes to a 19-7 record in two seasons at Miami, including their first 10-win season since 2003 and the first Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division championship in school history.

The 2017 ACC coach of the year has compiled a 164-58 overall record.

"Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family," Richt said in a statement thanking James for his contract extension. "It's a blessing to live and work in paradise."

The Hurricanes will open the 2017 season Sept. 2 against Louisiana State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

