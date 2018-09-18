Richt, Hurricanes show respect for FIU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt showed plenty of respect for FIU on Tuesday.

The Canes and Panthers will renew their rivalry Saturday.

Richt was asked if the Canes have more to lose on Saturday, as a big program taking on a smaller program.

Richt said, "I'll always give the same answer on the schedule: just show me who we play, and we'll go play them. I don't get into all that. I think fans like to get into that. We have a lot of respect for them, just like last week, we had a lot of respect for Toledo. We know they're talented, we know they're well-coached, we know they've got speed- it's a challenge for us to do a good job and hopefully come out on top."

Richt had plenty of praise for FIU coach Butch Davis, "We all know what a great coach he is, what a great person he is. He certainly did a great job here at Miami, while he was here. He had a great record. The last season he was here, I think they were 11-1, and probably accumulated the most talent in the history of the school."

Miami and FIU kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

