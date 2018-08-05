Richt says Sunday's Hurricanes practice would have made alums proud

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - So far, so good at Canes camp.

University of Miami head coach Mark Richt had high praise for his team after Sunday's practice.

Richt said, "I love the way we practice. We practiced with the right focus and the right intensity and the right competition level. It's really good. Defense pretty much stormed the offense yesterday and the offense got their feelings hurt, I think, a little bit. They came back and had a much better day. That's what makes a great team, is that competition I was talking about for your position but also offense versus defense. I think all the former players would have been proud of today's practice."

Richt is not concerned with expectations for the Canes.

Miami enters the season ranked No. 8 in the Coaches poll.

Richt said Sunday, "It's about working hard. It's about battling each other. What I told them was it's not important where we were preseason ranked, I said what matters is what happens in these next 24 practices. That's really what matters, and that's all we're trying to focus on."

Miami opens the season on Sept. 2 against LSU, in a game that will be played in Dallas.

