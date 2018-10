Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier looks for a pass against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on Oct. 26, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Mark Richt is sticking with Malik Rosier at quarterback.

The Canes head coach held a conference call on Sunday.

Richt said that Rosier would start against Duke.

Richt originally benched Rosier for N'Kosi Perry, but then changed back to Rosier.

Against Boston College, Rosier threw 2 interceptions, as Miami lost 27-14.

The Canes overall record is 5-3, they are 2-2 in the ACC.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.