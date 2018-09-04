Rosier remains Hurricanes starting quarterback

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to reporters after practice, Aug. 28, 2018, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Malik Rosier will remain the Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback this week.

Head Coach Mark Richt announced Tuesday that he's sticking with Rosier despite Miami's 33-17 loss to LSU in the season opener.

Richt said that all the team's quarterbacks are getting better and "The guys that deserve to play will play."

Nkosi Perry was suspended for the team's opener, but is eligible to play this week.

Richt said Perry's suspension stemmed from something that happened months ago.

Wide receiver Ahmmon Richards did not practice on Tuesday. He is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue.

On the positive side, Gerald Willis was selected as the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. Willis had eight tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Miami hosts Savannah State at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

