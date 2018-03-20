Rosier seeking to keep starting spot as Hurricanes practice opens

Malik Rosier is fighting to keep his starting spot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier will not be handing over his starting spot without a fight.

The Canes opened Spring Practice on Tuesday.

Rosier will be competing with Nkosi Perry, Cade Weldon, and Jarren Williams for the starting job.

Miami won 10 games last season.

The Canes beat rivals Notre Dame and Florida State.

Also, Miami appeared in their first ever ACC Championship Game and returned to the Orange Bowl.

However, The Canes lost their final three games.

It's how Miami finished that is providing Rosier with his motivation.

Rosier said, "It kind of pisses me off that we ended the last three games with loses, that's not how you end any season. So it's kind of like I have a chip on my shoulder about that. I'm not humbled by it, I'm more pissed off about it. We have a point to prove. We have a lot of guys back. So if we don't come back and dominate the ACC something's wrong."

