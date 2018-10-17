Rosier to start at quarterback for Hurricanes against Boston College

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier throws the ball prior to the game against the Savannah State Tigers on Sept. 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Malik Rosier will be the Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback against Boston College.

Miami coach Mark Richt said during an Atlantic Coast Conference call with the media Wednesday that he is giving the senior quarterback the start.

N'Kosi Perry started for the 'Canes against Florida State and Virginia. However, Perry was pulled in the second quarter after throwing two interceptions.

Miami lost to Virginia 16-13 and fell out of the top 25.

After the loss, Richt said he was not sure yet who he was going to go with at quarterback.

That decision has now been made.

