Rousseau to undergo surgery after fracturing ankle in Miami's record-setting win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will be a little thinner on the defensive line at Toledo this weekend.

The Hurricanes announced Monday that freshman defensive lineman Greg Rousseau will undergo surgery after fracturing his right ankle in Miami's 77-0 win against Savannah State.

Rousseau is scheduled to have surgery this week at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center. A timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.

The early enrollee from Coconut Creek played in Miami's first games of the season, registering five tackles.

No. 21 Miami (1-1) set a school record by scoring 77 points in its home opener.

The Hurricanes will take on Toledo (1-0) at noon Saturday.



