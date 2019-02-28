Season opener between Hurricanes, Gators could come sooner

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defenders during their last meeting, Sept. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The grudge match between Miami and Florida could come sooner than anticipated.

Officials from the University of Miami, University of Florida, ESPN and Florida Citrus Sports released a statement Thursday announcing that there is mutual interest in moving the season opener between the Hurricanes and Gators from Aug. 31 to Aug. 24.

The statement said ESPN approached both schools and Florida Citrus Sports, which is organizing the neutral-site game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, in December "to explore interest" in moving the game up a week to celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football.

"This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs and the state of Florida," the statement said.

But doing so requires the blessing of the NCAA.

"In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise," the statement said. "Both schools, along with ESPN, college football 150th anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly."

Miami and Florida played annually from 1944 until 1987, but the schools have only met six times since.

The Hurricanes won the last meeting, 21-16, at home in 2013.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-26 and has won seven of the last eight meetings dating to 1986.

Florida discontinued the rivalry on an annual basis after the 1987 season. The teams met for the first time in 13 seasons in the 2001 Sugar Bowl -- a 37-20 win for Miami.

AP Photo/Phil Sandlin Florida Gators quarterback Jimmy Fisher looks for a receiver as he runs to elude a Miami Hurricanes player, Nov. 29, 1976, in Orlando, Florida. The Gators' 19-10 victory was the last time the teams met in Orlando.

It almost felt like the rivalry had been reestablished when the teams met for four straight calendar years. After the Sugar Bowl, the teams met in a home-and-home series in 2002 and 2003 and played in the 2004 Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve. Miami won every game.

Florida snapped a six-game losing streak in a 26-3 victory in Gainesville in 2008, but the Hurricanes have laid claim to the Seminole War Canoe, presented to the winning team, since 2013.

This will be the first meeting between the schools in Orlando since Florida's 19-10 win in 1976.

