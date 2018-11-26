Shaq Quarterman among 6 Hurricanes named to All-ACC teams

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Shaq Quarterman was one of six Miami Hurricanes named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams, the ACC announced Monday.

The junior linebacker was the lone first-team selection from Miami (7-5, 4-4 ACC).

Quarterman has 42 total tackles, six sacks and one interception on the season. He also ranks 11th among all ACC defenders with 13 tackles for loss.

He was named to the All-ACC second team in 2017 and earned honorable mention as a freshman in 2016.

Junior running back Travis Homer, true freshman tight end Brevin Jordan, senior safety Jaquan Johnson and senior defensive tackle Gerald Willis III were named to the second team, while sophomore cornerback Trajan Bandy was named to the third team.

Five other Hurricanes received honorable mention recognition -- senior offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis, junior defensive end Joe Jackson, junior linebacker Michael Pinckney, senior cornerback Michael Jackson and senior safety Sheldrick Redwine.

No. 2 Clemson (12-0, 8-0) had the most players representing the All-ACC teams with 18 total, including five on the first team.

