Tickets for Hurricanes spring game in Orlando now available

The Miami Hurricanes take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 24, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami fans wanting to travel to Orlando for the spring game will need to register online for tickets.

Tickets to the April 20 spring game at Camping World Stadium are free, but reservations are required.

"We're excited that our fans throughout Orlando and central Florida have a chance to see us scrimmage to conclude the spring," Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz said. "It also gives us the opportunity to experience the setup at Camping World Stadium in preparation for our season opener."

Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Parking is $10 and all lots are cash only.

The Hurricanes will return to Camping World Stadium for the Aug. 24 season opener against Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.