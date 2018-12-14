UM All-American Gerald Willis to miss Pinstripe Bowl

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Gerald Willis III was often the Hurricanes' best player on the field in 2018. Now, the Canes will have to win their bowl game without him.

The senior defensive tackled announced on Twitter that he will miss the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin because of a hand injury, ending his collegiate career.

With four sacks, Willis was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, finishing the regular season with 58 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss.

In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, Willis thanked his family, coaches and teammates for his time at Miami.

"I'm very honored, humbled but also excited to get started on the next phase in the journey of football." Willis wrote. "I look forward to representing my family, teammates, coaches and most importantly myself as I transition from being a student-athlete to a professional athlete."

"Thank you all again, it will forever and always be about The U!"

Willis began his career at the University of Florida in 2014 before transferring to UM. He will likely be selected within the first 2-3 rounds of the 2019 NFL draft.

I left a legacy here that I’ll always be thankful for, Cane Gang Forever #9Out pic.twitter.com/xD0unVly4l — Gerald Willis III (@gw3_9) December 14, 2018

