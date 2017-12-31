Will Manso and Clay Ferraro give their Orange Bowl predictions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Bowl games are always tough to predict with the long lay off, and you never know the motivations of players who may be looking ahead to NFL opportunities.

Will's take:

The one thing I can say about this game is that it will likely be a defensive battle. We all know the story of the "turnover chain" and how the 'Canes defense has been the biggest factor in Miami's success this season. Yet, on the other side, the same can be said for Wisconsin about the defense leading the way.

The Badgers have one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, while UM has one of the most opportunistic.

I expect a low scoring battle. The 'Canes have the edge of playing in their home stadium, but this will be far from a cakewalk.

Malik Rosier gets his chance to end on a positive note after a poor stretch of play that tarnished what had been a really solid season for him. He also gets a head start to show Mark Richt he deserves a chance at the starting job next season, though I fully expect an open competition into next fall.

Will's prediction:

Miami 20, Wisconsin 17

Clay's take:

The "turnover chain" will rule the day!

Much like against Notre Dame, the 'Canes are underdogs, facing a big, strong front on both sides of the ball. Also, like against Notre Dame, the 'Canes hold a significant speed advantage on both sides of the ball.

The biggest difference, however, will be turnovers. The 'Canes enter the game second in the nation in turnover margin, while the Badgers are 47th. Alex Hornibrook can be a little erratic as a passer (15 interceptions) and, as great as Jonathan Taylor is, he has had fumbling problems this year. I see the 'Canes forcing some turnovers and holding on to win.

Clay's prediction:

Miami 27, Wisconsin 17

