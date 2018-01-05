Louisville QB Lamar Jackson to enter NFL draft

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Lamar Jackson announced on Twitter that he will leave Louisville to enter the NFL Draft, one season after becoming the youngest Heisman Trophy winner.

The Cardinals junior quarterback tweeted Friday that he talked with his family before announcing the decision, which was confirmed by Louisville football spokesman Rocco Gasparro.

Jackson's decision was somewhat expected after compiling statistics better in some areas than his Heisman-winning numbers as a sophomore. He finished third in this year's Heisman voting.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jackson thanked Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino, teammates and fans in the tweet.

"It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university," Jackson said.

Jackson, 20, was born in Pompano Beach and starred at Boynton Beach Community High School.

The two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year finished his college career with 8,872 passing yards and 67 touchdowns. He also rushed for 3,974 yards and 49 touchdowns.

