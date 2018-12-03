Conference champs Northern Illinois, UAB to meet in Boca Raton Bowl

Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Rod Carey celebrates with the MAC Championship trophy after his team defeated the Buffalo Bulls 30-29 at Ford Field on Nov. 30, 2018 in Detroit.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Just call it the "Champions Bowl."

The champions of the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA will meet Dec. 18 in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Northern Illinois (8-5) upset the Buffalo Bulls in Friday night's MAC Championship, while UAB (10-3) defeated Middle Tennessee 27-25 in Saturday's C-USA Championship to win its first league title since the football program was resurrected in 2017.

The Huskies become the first team to return to the Boca Raton Bowl. They lost to Marshall 52-23 in the inaugural game in 2014.

Northern Illinois ranks first nationally in total defense and leads the country in quarterback sacks behind junior defensive end Sutton Smith, a two-time MAC defensive player of the year.

The Huskies are 0-4 in the state of Florida since Rod Carey became head coach prior to the Orange Bowl to conclude the 2012 season.

In the two seasons since UAB brought back football, the Blazers have gone 17-8 and 13-3 against C-USA competition -- the most of any league school during that span.

The Boca Raton Bowl will be just the second bowl game for the Blazers in school history.

