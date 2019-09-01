FAU falls flat in season opener at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Florida Atlantic's William Davis and Da'Von Brown after a gain in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated FAU 45-21.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Justin Fields made some mistakes that quarterbacks make when they haven't played much. The much-ballyhooed Georgia transfer also showed flashes of how good he might be and why he was a five-star recruit.

Fields, who saw limited action as a freshman last season sitting behind Jake Fromm, threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State, leading the fifth-ranked Buckeyes over Florida Atlantic 45-21 on Saturday in the season opener.

Fields made it look easy early, engineering touchdown on Ohio State's first four drives, including his 51-yard scoring run on the Buckeyes' first possession.

The Buckeyes' offense sputtered in the second and third quarters behind its relatively inexperienced leader. Fields stayed in the game for all but the last offensive series, finishing 18 for 25 for 234 yards.

"We jumped on them early, but we just got to keep that tempo up and just be able to score all game long," Fields said.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes , and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs. J.K. Dobbins had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.

"Lots to build from off of today," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "I thought overall, though, game management was decent. There was one time where (Fields) scrambled out and took a sack, could have just thrown it away. It would have been second-and-110. I think it was second-and-14. A lot of little things going on there. But again, overall pretty solid."

