FAU quarterback Chris Robison back with team after suspension

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison is back with the team.

The redshirt sophomore was suspended indefinitely in March and missed spring practice, but FAU confirmed Saturday that Robison is "currently able to participate in football-related team activities."

According to the South Florida SunSentinel, Robison's suspension was tied to a sexual battery allegation that was later retracted.

Robison started 11 games for the Owls in 2018, throwing for 2,540 yards and 12 touchdowns. He enrolled at FAU last year after transferring from Oklahoma.

He will likely compete with walk-on graduate transfer Deondre Francois for the starting job this fall. Francois was dismissed from the Florida State football team in February after his girlfriend posted a video on Instagram, claiming he abused her.

The Owls open their season Aug. 31 at Ohio State.

