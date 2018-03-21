FAU quarterback Chris Robison suspended indefinitely for violating team rules

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison has been suspended from the team indefinitely for violating team rules, head coach Lane Kiffin said Tuesday.

"Chris has been suspended from all football activities for not doing things right off the field," Kiffin told reporters.

The transfer from Oklahoma is competing with former Florida State quarterback De'Andre Johnson for the starting job.

Robison left Oklahoma last August after he was dismissed by the team for a violation of team rules. He was arrested on a public intoxication charge the night after Oklahoma's spring game.

He and Johnson are vying for the starting job after Jason Driskel announced in January that he was giving up football. Driskel guided FAU to an 11-3 record, a Conference USA championship and a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl.

