FAU quarterback De'Andre Johnson leaving school

Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback De'Andre Johnson dives over Charlotte's Darius Irvin as he runs with the ball on Nov. 24, 2018 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Charlotte defeated FAU 27-24.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic quarterback De'Andre Johnson is transferring again.

The former Florida Mr. Football announced Sunday on Twitter that he intends to transfer from FAU.

Johnson transferred to FAU after spending the 2016 season at East Mississippi Community College. He began his college career at Florida State, but he was kicked off the team in July 2015 after he punched a woman in the face at a Tallahassee bar.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Jacksonville native competed for the starting job before the 2018 season but lost out to Oklahoma transfer Chris Robison.

"After careful consideration, I will be moving forward as a graduate transfer and leaving Florida Atlantic University to complete my remaining two years of eligibility," Johnson wrote in his tweet.

Johnson played sparingly in two seasons with the Owls, completing 15-of-26 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 209 yards and a touchdown.

"To all the Owl fans, I want to thank you for the support," Johnson wrote. "I wish you much success in the future."

Johnson also thanked the FAU coaching staff, former athletic director Patrick Chun and FAU's president "for your belief in me during an important time in my life."

"I have no future comments at this time but ask that you respect my decision as I figure out the new path God has planned for me," he wrote.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.