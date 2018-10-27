Louisiana Tech clips Owls' wings, ends FAU's home winning streak

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Jaqwis Dancy scores on a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 26, 2018.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Louisiana Tech did something Friday night that no other team has done in more than a year -- win at Florida Atlantic.

The Bulldogs clipped the wings of the Owls 21-13, snapping FAU's 10-game home winning streak. The Owls hadn't lost at FAU Stadium since falling to Navy 42-19 on Sept. 1, 2017.

Owls quarterback Rafe Peavey, filling in for an injured Chris Robison, made his first career start. Peavey, who joined the team in preseason camp as a graduate transfer from SMU, was 15-of-26 for 115 yards and an interception. He was also sacked three times.

Bryan Hursh Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback Rafe Peavey prepares to hand off the football in the second quarter of a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 26, 2018.

FAU (3-5, 1-3 Conference USA) got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead on its first possession. Peavey was 4-of-4 for 51 yards on the opening drive, completing three consecutive first downs, and Devin Singletary found the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Vladimir Rivas added a 29-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter to give the Owls a 10-0 lead.

Held in check for much of the first half, the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1) scored twice in a span of 2:13 just before halftime. Jaqwis Dancy capped off a 10-play, 70-yard drive for Louisiana Tech with a 20-yard touchdown run.

After a 40-yard kick return by Kerrith Whyte, the Owls had a short field with which to work and a chance to add to their lead, but Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson had other plans. Ferguson sacked Peavey for a 6-yard loss, forcing a fumble and recovering the football.

The sack gave Ferguson the C-USA record for most career sacks. He currently leads the nation in sacks.

Kamero McKnight then plowed into the end zone on a 5-yard run, giving Louisiana Tech a 14-10 lead with 33 seconds to go in the half. Peavey was picked off on FAU's final possession before the break.

The Owls appeared poised to score again early in the third quarter but couldn't capitalize in the red zone. With first-and-goal on Louisiana Tech's 2-yard line, the Owls lost yardage on first-, second- and third-down, instead settling for Rivas' 28-yard field goal that trimmed the Bulldogs' lead to 1.

Louisiana Tech sealed the win with J'Mar Smith's 15-yard touchdown to Teddy Veal with 8:27 left in the game.

Singletary once again carried the load for FAU. He finished the night with 182 yards on 19 carries.

Bryan Hursh Florida Atlantic Owls running back Devin Singletary breaks free for a 59-yard run in the second quarter of a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 26, 2018.

FAU seems to be stuck in an offensive rut, having only scored two touchdowns in as many games.

It was just the second loss for Kiffin in Boca Raton since making his FAU debut.

Robison, who injured his ankle in last weekend's loss at Marshall, entered the game late in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too little, too late.

