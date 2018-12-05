Singletary, Bain, Bryant named to C-USA first team

Florida Atlantic offensive tackle Reggie Bain blocks for running back Devin Singletary during FAU's 49-14 victory against the Florida International Panthers, Nov. 3, 2018 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic junior running back Devin Singletary led the Conference USA is rushing yards and total touchdowns. So it's no surprise he was named to the All-C-USA first team Tuesday.

Singletary is one of three offensive players, along with redshirt senior offensive lineman Reggie Bain and junior tight end Harrison Bryant, from FAU to make the first team.

It is the second such honor for Singletary and Bain, who made the first team last season. Bryant was a second-team selection in 2017.

Singletary has rushed for 1,348 yards and 22 touchdowns, ranking him among the nation's best in those categories.

Bain, who sat out the 2016 season after a traffic crash, has started every game in which he has played.

Bryant started all 12 games for the Owls (5-7), hauling in 45 catches and scoring four touchdowns. His 662 receiving yards are tops among all C-USA tight ends.

Senior defensive back Jalen Young and redshirt junior kick returner Kerrith Whyte Jr. were named to the second team.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.