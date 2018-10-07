Singletary breaks record, leads FAU over Old Dominion 52-33

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Devin Singletary became the all-time career rushing leader at Florida Atlantic, running for 168 yards and two touchdowns to help the Owls beat Old Dominion 52-33 on Saturday night.

Singletary broke the game open and surpassed Alfred Morris (3,529 yards; 2007-2011) with a 44-yard touchdown run that stretched the Owls' lead to 52-33 with 2:17 remaining. Singletary finished with 19 carries and now has 3,568 career yards rushing.

Kerrith Whyte, Jr. ran for two touchdowns, and added a third on a program-best 100-yard kickoff return for FAU (3-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which has won 10 straight at home.

Blake LaRussa was 38-of-50 passing for 383 yards and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions for Old Dominion (1-5, 0-3). Kesean Strong ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a third score.

Strong's 13-yard touchdown run pulled the Monarchs to 32-27 early in the fourth quarter. Singletary answered with a 30-yard TD run and Whyte added a 31-yarder to make it 46-27.

LaRussa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Strong with four minutes left before Singletary's long run put the game away.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.