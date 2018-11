Florida International head coach Butch Davis points at an official during a game against Massachusetts, Sept. 15, 2018, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. The Panthers won 63-24.

MIAMI - FIU is heading to the Bahamas.

The Bahamas Bowl announced that FIU has been selected for the game on Dec. 21.

FIU will take on Toledo.

Butch Davis' team won 8 games during the regular season.

The game will kick of at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.