FIU won't confirm report Shawdarrius Phillips won't play in Bahamas Bowl

FIU won't say whether Shawndarrius Phillips will play in the Bahamas Bowl.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Florida International University won't confirm a report that running back Shawndarrius Phillips won't be playing in the Bahamas Bowl.

ESPN reported Sunday that Phillips wouldn't be traveling to the Bahamas with the team, but FIU football spokesman Tyson Rodgers did not confirm or deny the report Monday night when asked about Phillips' status.

"As a policy, we do not comment on travel parties," Rodgers, who was traveling to the Bahamas, told Local10.com in an email.

Phillips was arrested last week on a domestic battery charge stemming from a June incident involving his girlfriend in Pompano Beach.

The junior running back from Delray Beach started five games for the Panthers this season, rushing for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

FIU (8-4) will face Toledo (7-5) on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.

