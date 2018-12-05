Pair of Panthers named to C-USA first team

FIU's Sage Lewis and Maurice Alexander were named to the 2018 All-Conference USA first team.

MIAMI - Florida International linebacker Sage Lewis and punt returner Maurice Alexander were among the best players in Conference USA this season.

The pair of Panthers were named all-conference first-team selections Tuesday by the league's 14 head coaches.

Lewis had a school-record 126 tackles in 2018, while Alexander averaged 13.6 yards per return -- best in the conference.

Offensive lineman Jordan Budwig and punter Stone Wilson made the C-USA second team.

FIU's two first-team selections were the most for the Panthers since 2015.

The Panthers (8-4) will face Toledo (7-5) on Dec. 21 in the Bahamas Bowl.



