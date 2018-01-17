Saban recruiting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nick Saban was back in familiar territory on Wednesday, South Florida, to recruit.

The Alabama coach is fresh off National Championship No. 5 at Alabama (he previously won a title at LSU).

Saban's helicopter landed at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach said, "There's always been a lot of competition here and there's always been a group of players who want to stay home and there's always a group of players who want to go someplace else. We just know there's a lot of great players here. We've had a lot of great players from this area make great contributions to our success."

