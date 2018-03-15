After yearlong suspension, Seminoles receiver Da'Vante Phillips no longer with team

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Da'Vante Phillips, a rising senior from Miami, is no longer a member of the football team.

The rising senior from Miami was noticeably absent from Florida State's 2018 spring roster released Wednesday, signifying that his days with the Seminoles are over.

Phillips was suspended indefinitely last summer after his arrest on five felony charges. He did not play for the Seminoles last season.

According to a Florida State University police probable cause affidavit, Phillips purchased four money orders worth $485.89 in January but then "used white out or another substance" and altered the amount to $700 each.

The last time Phillips suited up for the Seminoles was in 2016, when he caught four balls for 33 yards.

Phillips attended Miami Central Senior High School before signing with the Seminoles in 2015. The former four-star recruit played in a total of 19 games but had just five catches in his FSU career.

There is no word on whether Phillips is still enrolled in school.

Willie Taggart is preparing for his first season in Tallahassee after former head coach Jimbo Fisher left to take the same job at Texas A&M.

