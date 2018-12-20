Deondre Francois calls out 'fake news' report that he's leaving FSU

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois prepares to throw a pass in practice before the season-opening game against the Virginia Tech Hokies, Sept. 3, 2018, in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is refuting a report that he won't return for the Seminoles next season.

The redshirt junior took to Twitter to call out an Orlando Sentinel report that, citing sources, claimed he wouldn't be back in 2019 and would either enter the NFL draft or transfer to another school.

"Fake news," Francois tweeted Wednesday. "Stop spreading rumors."

Shortly after, the article was updated to reflect that Francois will gauge if there is any interest by the NFL before deciding whether to return in 2019.

"Why would I not go back to FSU?" Francois told the Sentinel. "I'm thinking about declaring (for the NFL draft) but I don't know what I'm going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I'm just unsure what I'm doing right now."

Head coach Willie Taggart said Francois, who has one season of eligibility left and could play elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season, is "weighing his options whether to leave or not."

Francois later retweeted the updated article and wrote, "Thank you."

