Florida State, Georgia to meet in home-and-home series in 2027, 2028

Georgia Bulldogs tailback Musa Smith carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles, Jan. 1, 2003 in New Orleans. Georgia defeated FSU 26-13.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State and Georgia will play a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028, the schools announced Tuesday.

The Seminoles will host the Bulldogs in Tallahassee on Sept. 4, 2027, and will travel to Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 16, 2028.

"We are excited to announce this series and showcase our commitment to providing games in Doak Campbell Stadium that will be attractive for our fans," interim athletic director David Coburn said. "Our non-conference schedule is among the strongest in the country, with an annual game against Florida, in addition to regular matchups with Notre Dame, and this series with Georgia fits the criteria for how we want to build future schedules."

The 2027 season opener will be Georgia's first trip to Tallahassee since 1965, when the Seminoles beat the Bulldogs 10-3.

Both teams met nine times in 12 years from 1954-65. The Bulldogs won the first five meetings and Florida State won the next four.

The last two meetings between the teams were in bowl games -- a 17-17 tie in the 1984 Citrus Bowl and Georgia's 26-13 win in the 2003 Sugar Bowl.

Florida State's return trip to Athens will be the Seminoles' first visit to Sanford Stadium since 1964.

"This is a series with history dating back to the early years of FSU football, and I'm glad we are resuming it," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. "These two games will be great for fans of both programs, especially those interested in traveling to experience the atmosphere here in Tallahassee or in Athens, and will give us another opportunity to play in front of our large group of alumni in the state of Georgia."

FSU will open the 2019 season against Boise State in Jacksonville. The Seminoles open the 2020 season against West Virginia in Atlanta and host Notre Dame in the 2021 opener.

