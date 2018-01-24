Florida State QB Deondre Francois involved in domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois throws the football in the second half of a 24-7 loss to top-ranked Alabama at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Sept. 2, 2017.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend at their home Tuesday night in Tallahassee, according to a police report.

Francois told police that his ex-girlfriend "was in his home, breaking things and tearing up his room," according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident report obtained Wednesday.

The 20-year-old quarterback told police that he and running back Zaquandre White were "relaxing and watching ESPN" when his ex-girlfriend arrived and began arguing with Francois about a past argument.

Francois said the 23-year-old woman, who moved in with him a few months earlier, got angry when he asked her to leave, so she started breaking things. He said she threw a vase across the room and tried to pull a television off the wall, so he tried to stop her by picking her up "like a hug."

According to the report, Francois said he tried to carry her outside so she wouldn't break anything else, at which point she started swinging at him, ripped his shirt and told him, "I'm going to call the cops for domestic violence."

Francois said he called the police because she "continued to try to break things in the residence."

The woman told police that Francois became angry with her because his friend tried to "talk to her." She claimed Francois broke the bedroom door, picked her up, threw her on the ground and tried to kick her out.

According to the report, Francois told police that she told him she was pregnant with his child, but she had no proof and he didn't believe her "because she was known to make up lies."

Francois told police that the cut on her arm happened when she broke the vase, but she claimed that it happened when Francois was trying to "drag her out of the house."

White provided a written statement to police corroborating Francois' version of events.

According to the report, police were unable to establish probable cause to make an arrest for battery.

Since Francois and his ex-girlfriend both lived at the home, Francois agreed to stay with White for the night.

Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2017 opener against Alabama. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year in 2016 and is expected to compete for the starting job under new head coach Willie Taggart.

