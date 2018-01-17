Seminoles face 3 of first 4 ACC opponents on road in 2018

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman chases down Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois during the second half of Florida State's 20-19 victory on Oct. 9, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State will try to go for seven straight wins at Miami when the Seminoles visit Hard Rock Stadium in early October looking to avenge last season's loss to the Hurricanes.

The ACC announced its 2018 league schedule Wednesday, which includes a previously announced nationally televised season opener between the Seminoles and Virginia Tech in Tallahassee on Labor Day evening.

Florida State will sandwich a trip to Syracuse on Sept. 15 -- its ACC road opener -- between home games against FCS opponent Samford and Northern Illinois. The Seminoles are a perfect 5-0 since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013.

The Seminoles will face tough road tests in back-to-back weekends at Louisville on Sept. 29 and at Miami on Oct. 6.

Louisville has won two in a row against the Seminoles, including a 63-20 blowout at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in 2016.

Miami ended a seven-game losing streak to FSU with a 24-20 win in Tallahassee last year. The Hurricanes scored with 6 seconds left.

FSU returns home for the final two weekends in October, hosting Wake Forest on Oct. 20 and Clemson on Oct. 27. The Tigers have won three straight in the series, including a 37-34 victory in Tallahassee in 2016.

The Seminoles visit North Carolina State on Nov. 3 for their final ACC road game. Then they travel to Notre Dame for a Nov. 10 nonconference game in which about only 5,000 tickets will be made available to FSU fans.

Florida State will host Boston College and Florida to end the regular season with consecutive home games. The Eagles handed FSU a lopsided 35-3 loss last season, ending a seven-game winning streak for the Seminoles, while the Gators have lost five in a row against FSU. Their last win was in Tallahassee in 2012.

Willie Taggart becomes just the third full-time head coach at FSU since 1976. He takes over for Jimbo Fisher, who left for Texas A&M in December.

2018 Florida State Seminoles Schedule

Monday, Sept. 3: Virginia Tech

Saturday, Sept. 8: Samford

Saturday, Sept. 15: at Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 22: Northern Illinois

Saturday, Sept. 29: at Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 6: at Miami

Saturday, Oct. 20: Wake Forest

Saturday, Oct. 27: Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 3: at NC State

Saturday, Nov. 10: at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 17: Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 24: Florida

