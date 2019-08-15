Florida State to sell alcohol at football games this year

Florida State fans will be able to consume beer and wine at football games this season, but they won't be able to bring the booze to their seats.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State will sell alcohol during football games this season.

The school announced Wednesday that beer and wine will be sold in two locations at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, while three other tailgating areas outside the stadium will also serve alcohol in 2019.

"We have worked closely with both FSU and Tallahassee police to monitor our alcohol sales at athletic venues, and we believe we have a good plan in place to continue a successful program at our football games," athletic director David Coburn said in a statement.

The sale of beer and wine will be open to the public at all five locations, but the alcohol sold in two areas within the stadium must be consumed in a designated location near the concession stand, so fans won't be able to bring it to their seats.

"We expect our fans who choose to take advantage of this program to do so responsibly," Coburn said.

Alcohol will be sold in the tailgating areas when the parking lots open. Sales will end 10 minutes before the scheduled kickoff time.

The two areas within the stadium will serve alcohol until the end of the third quarter.

Miami has long served alcohol at its home football games dating back to when the Hurricanes played in the Orange Bowl. Liquor is also sold at Hurricanes games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Florida hasn't yet adopted a policy on alcohol sales, but the Southeastern Conference lifted its ban earlier this year.

Beer and wine have been sold at FSU's basketball arena since it opened in 1981. Alcohol has been sold at FSU baseball and softball games for the last two seasons.

The specific locations of the concession stands selling alcohol will be released at a later date.

