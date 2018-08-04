Former defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews returns to Seminoles

Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews, center, is carried off the field by Recardo Wright, left, and Dekoda Watson, right, following Florida State's 29-26 win over Maryland, Nov. 21, 2009, in Tallahassee, Florida. This was…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - First-year Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is embracing the history of the football program by bringing back a longtime assistant who served under the legendary Bobby Bowden.

Florida State announced Friday that former defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews will join the coaching staff as special assistant to the head coach.

"I am thrilled to add coach Andrews to our staff," Taggart said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge about Florida State's program as well as the style we will play on defense. Coach Andrews was the architect of some of the best defenses in college football history, and he helped build the FSU dynasty. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit from having him around our team every day."

Taggart has tried to restore some of the swagger of the dynasty era at FSU, bringing back several former stars and welcoming Bowden at practice and whenever he chooses to be around the program.

His latest move will no doubt further endear himself to FSU fans after a dismal 7-6 season in 2017 that culminated with former head coach Jimbo Fisher leaving to take the same job at Texas A&M.

Andrews was defensive coordinator for the final 26 years of Bowden's 34-year tenure, retiring after the 2009 season.

"I want to thank Coach Taggart for this opportunity," Andrews said. "His passion for Florida State has been evident from the first time I met him, and his energy is contagious. I am excited to be part of his staff as he leads Florida State back toward competing for championships, and I'm looking forward to contributing in any way I can."

Andrews coached the Seminoles from 1984-2009. He won the inaugural Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 1996 and has lived in Tallahassee since his retirement.

The Seminoles begin fall practice Aug. 6 in anticipation of the season opener against Virginia Tech at home.

