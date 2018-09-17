Former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman transferring to NC State

Florida State quarterbacks Bailey Hockman (10) and James Blackman (1) share a laugh after interviews during the team's media day, Aug. 19, 2018, in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The hits just keep on coming for Florida State.

Former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman said Monday he is transferring to Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina State, just weeks after he decided to leave school after losing a three-way battle for the starting job.

"It has been a long road to make it here, but I am blessed to say I am COMMITTED to NC State," Hockman said in his Twitter announcement.

It has been a long road to make it here, but I am blessed to say I am COMMITTED to NC State, can’t wait to be apart of what is going on in Raleigh! Go pack!!! 🙏🏼🎬🐺 pic.twitter.com/dVfm4S3XX3 — Bailey Hockman (@BaileyHockman) September 17, 2018

Hockman competed with James Blackman and Deondre Francois for the starting job under new head coach Willie Taggart, but he never seemed to be a legitimate candidate to beat out Blackman or Francois, both of whom have started for the Seminoles.

The Powder Springs, Georgia, native was a four-star prospect when he signed with the Seminoles in 2017 under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, who left for Texas A&M. Hockman redshirted last season while Blackman filled in as starter after Francois suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game.

Francois reclaimed the starting job in 2018, getting the nod shortly before Florida State's 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech in the season opener. The Seminoles (1-2, 0-2 ACC) are averaging 6.5 points per game, the lowest among all Power 5 schools.

By Hockman playing for the Wolfpack, it almost assuredly means he'll face his former team. He must sit out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules, but if he wins the starting job in 2019, he would return to Tallahassee to square off against the Seminoles in an ACC Atlantic Division game, barring injury.

The Wolfpack beat FSU 27-21 in last year's game. They'll meet again Nov. 3 in Raleigh.

