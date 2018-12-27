Former Louisville QB Jordan Travis transferring to Florida State

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jordan Travis looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - It seems Florida State may have picked up a quarterback after all.

Former Louisville quarterback Jordan Travis announced Wednesday that he is transferring to FSU.

The Seminoles, who missed out on four-star North Carolina prospect Sam Howell during last week's early signing period, were without a quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class.

FSU currently has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster -- redshirt junior Deondre Francois, who is considering leaving early for the NFL draft, and sophomore James Blackman, who started one game in relief of an injured Francois this season.

Because Travis played in just three games for the Cardinals in 2018, he would still have four years of eligibility under the NCAA's new redshirt rule. However, because he is transferring to another Football Bowl Subdivision school, he will have to sit out the 2019 season.

Travis, who played high school football at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, was an early signee for Louisville last December. His brother is Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis, who played baseball for the Seminoles from 2010-12.

