Former Miami assistant Ron Dugans returns to Florida State

Florida State Seminoles Ron Dugans carries the ball as he is tackled by Miami's Phillip Buchanan, Oct. 9, 1999, in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes 31-21.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former University of Miami assistant coach Ron Dugans is returning to his alma mater.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart announced Sunday night that the former Hurricanes wide receivers coach is returning to the Seminoles in the same capacity.

"Ron Dugans is a respected teacher and recruiter who understands the culture we are building and the benefits of playing at Florida State," Taggart said in a statement. "He has NFL and high-level college coaching experience, including two years with us at South Florida, and won a national championship at Florida State. His coaching experience has proven he is extremely qualified for this position, and we are happy to welcome him back home to Tallahassee."

Dugans was a member of Florida State's 1999 national championship team. He amassed 105 receptions for 1,520 yards and seven touchdowns in his FSU tenure. He went on to become a third-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2000, compiling 89 catches for 797 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Bengals.

The Tallahassee native spent the last three seasons coaching Miami's wide receivers under former head coach Mark Richt, who was his offensive coordinator at FSU. He came to Miami from the University of South Florida, where he coached receivers under Taggart.

Dugans was fired by fellow FSU alumnus Manny Diaz after Miami's former defensive coordinator was hired to replace Richt, who unexpectedly resigned after a 7-6 season.

"I am extremely excited to be back at Florida State," Dugans said in a statement. "My family and I are so appreciative of this opportunity presented to us by coach Taggart. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he runs a program and that helps me come in and hit the ground running because I know exactly what he expects from me as a member of his staff. It's a great honor to be able to return to my alma mater and help coach Taggart put Florida State back where it should be."

Taggart reportedly tried to lure Dugans away from Miami last year, but he decided to stay with the Hurricanes.

It's not clear what will become of David Kelly, who spent the 2017 season as receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

