Former Wisconsin QB Hornibrook transferring to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook says he is transferring to Florida State.

Hornibrook posted a photo of himself with Seminoles coach Willie Taggart on his Instagram account Sunday to announce his plans. Hornibrook is a graduate transfer who will be eligible immediately.

The Seminoles are in need of depth at quarterback. James Blackman, a junior, was the only scholarship quarterback on the roster eligible as spring practice started. Another transfer, Jordan Travis from Louisville, must sit out next season because of NCAA rules but is attempting to get a waiver for immediate eligibility. Last year's starter, Deondre Francois, was dismissed from the team last month.

Hornibrook started 32 games for Wisconsin and threw for 47 touchdowns and 5,438 yards. He missed four games last season with a concussion.

