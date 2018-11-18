Francois, Terry connect to lead Florida State past No. 22 Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Deondre Francois threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 1:49 left and Florida State beat No. 22 Boston College 22-21 on Saturday to keep its bowl hopes alive.

Francois was 19 of 39 for 322 yards, shaking off two first-half interceptions for his fourth 300-yard game of the season. Cam Akers had 19 carries for 110 yards for the Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

It was Florida State's first victory in six attempts against Top 25 teams this season. Florida State has gone to a bowl in each season since 1982 and can extend the streak with a victory over No. 15 Florida next week.

Terry, a redshirt freshman, now has eight touchdown receptions. True freshman Keyshawn Helton had six receptions for 73 yards.

Boston College (7-4, 4-3) hasn't won in Tallahassee since 2008.

A.J. Dillon ran a season-high 37 times for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, and Anthony Brown completed 18 of 33 passes for 297 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Dillon has 1,052 rushing yards in nine games this season, missing two due to an ankle injury. He had 1,589 rushing yards as a freshman in 2017.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The return of injured stars Dillon and Brown weren't enough to spark the Eagles on offense. BC made 7 of 19 third-down conversions and 3 of 6 fourth-down conversions to put Florida State on the ropes.

Florida State: The Seminoles rallied for a win after dropping three straight games. Florida State had not won in nearly a month, since a 38-17 win over Wake Forest on Oct. 20.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Host Syracuse next Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Florida State: Host No. 15 Florida next Saturday in the final regular-season game.

