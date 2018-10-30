FSU defensive end Brian Burns named semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award

Florida State Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns causes a fumble by Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 6, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State defensive end Brian Burns is one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The Fort Lauderdale native is attempting to become the first Seminole to win the award, given to the nation's top defensive player.

Burns leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and is tied for fifth nationally with nine sacks.

He joins fellow ACC defensive ends Zach Allen from Boston College and Clelin Ferrell from Clemson as semifinalists, announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Burns ranks seventh in FSU history with 23 career sacks, and his 35.5 career tackles for loss rank 10th. He has forced seven fumbles in three seasons.

The Seminoles (4-4, 2-4 ACC) travel to North Carolina State (5-2, 2-2) in desperate need of a win to maintain the nation's longest bowl streak. Their 59-10 loss to No. 2 Clemson last weekend was the worst home defeat in school history.

Three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced in November. The winner will be named Dec. 6.

